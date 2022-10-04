×

Prasa on course to restore train services to Soweto

Mbalula officially opens key Pretoria corridor

04 October 2022 - 08:03

The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) has once again promised to have trains running in Soweto.

Prasa’s regional programme manager Victor Stemer on Monday said despite the challenges in getting parts on time, the agency was on course to bring back services to the country’s biggest township...

