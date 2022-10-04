Traders want to sell goods on platforms and in trains
'Business is slow outside perimetre fence'
Some of the hawkers trading at the Pienaarspoort station say they are relieved that the trains are back, which means more customers to boost their profits.
However, they want the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) to allow them to return to selling on the platforms. ..
