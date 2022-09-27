Commuters stranded as trains stop running due to unpaid Eskom bill

Dozens of train users in Tshwane were left stranded and had to seek alternative transport on Tuesday morning after several trains were grounded due to an unpaid Eskom bill.
As a result, train services at Mabopane, Saulsville and Pienaarspoort to Pretoria lines could not operate as the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) and Eskom management teams tried to resolve the payment issue.
When Sowetan visited Mabopane train station on Tuesday, some commuters were even going back home while others opted to use taxis and buses at an extra cost.
Petros Masinga, from Winterveld, missed his appointment at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) in Pretoria because he did not have money to use taxis.
“My plan was to buy a single trip ticket to Bosman station in the Pretoria CBD and walk to the CCMA,” he said, saying that he was supposed to attend his final appointment at the CCMA today.
“We were not told that there won't be trains. If I had known, I was going to ask money from one of my other family members to help me with taxi money,” he said.
Masinga was surprised that train security guards were telling commuters that the trains were not operating because of load-shedding,
“I've been taking train rides during load-shedding and the trains were operating just fine. This is just a lie. Prasa and Metrorail must just sort out their incompetency tendencies and learn to announce on time the suspensions of trains because they are messing with people's lives,” he said.
Katlego Melato, 22, from Mabopane had to spend extra money to take a taxi to work. “I work at a retail store and we don't earn much, trains really help us save money,” she said.
“I am going to be in debt this month. I had anticipated that the ticket will sustain me until month end and now I'm forced to borrow money since I'm not sure when the trains will resume,” she said.
James Manchidi, 55, from Soshanguve, appealed to transport minister Fikile Mbalula to fix train services because many young people use them to seek employment in town.
Senior manager at Prasa Tony Games said: “We will announce in due course when the trains will be resumed on the affected lines. Metrorail sincerely apologises and regrets this unfortunate situation and commits to work on finding a long-term speedy solution in the best interest of commuters.”
