Lawyer dumps businessman for 'being unreliable'
Phangwa dismisses claims, accuses attorney of milking him
23 September 2022 - 07:13
A lawyer representing a Johannesburg businessman in a case of robbery and extortion against police officers has dumped him in a dramatic new twist after he alleged the entrepreneur was "unreliable".
Makhi Nogaga, who had been representing Sipho Phangwa in a case of kidnapping, extortion, assault and robbery against eight policemen and two civilians, said he could no longer assist his client after he noted that he was not forthcoming with crucial such as bank statements and CCTV footage which could assist the case. The lawyer also revealed that Phangwa had a pending armed robbery case which he represented him...
Lawyer dumps businessman for 'being unreliable'
Phangwa dismisses claims, accuses attorney of milking him
A lawyer representing a Johannesburg businessman in a case of robbery and extortion against police officers has dumped him in a dramatic new twist after he alleged the entrepreneur was "unreliable".
Makhi Nogaga, who had been representing Sipho Phangwa in a case of kidnapping, extortion, assault and robbery against eight policemen and two civilians, said he could no longer assist his client after he noted that he was not forthcoming with crucial such as bank statements and CCTV footage which could assist the case. The lawyer also revealed that Phangwa had a pending armed robbery case which he represented him...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos