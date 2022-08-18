JMPD employees embark on protest, close M2 freeway

Joburg metro police department employees affiliated to the SA Municipal Workers' Union and Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union on Thursday closed the M2 freeway in central Johannesburg.
JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla advised motorists to use alternative routes. Traffic was heavily backed up in both directions with delays as the MMC for public safety was en route to address the employees.
“Motorists are advised to avoid the M2 in both directions between the crown interchange and the Heidelberg Road,” Fihla said.
“[City of Joburg] MMC for public safety David Tembe is on his way to address the protesting employees and crowd control is being assembled to address the matter."
