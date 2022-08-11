They are expected to disperse from Thuso House at 1pm.
Protest over social housing project in Roodepoort
Motorists warned of road closures
Image: Gallo Images/Papi Morake
A volatile protest in Roodepoort affected several routes in and out of the CBD on Thursday morning, but calm has been restored as demonstrators prepare to march on the City of Johannesburg's offices.
A group of residents took to the streets in the morning to protest against evictions from Tshedzani flats, burning tyres and barricading several roads. The flats are rentals offered by the City of Johannesburg’s social housing entity Joshco.
The Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) is on the scene and says calm has been restored.
JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the group will be transported from Roodepoort to Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown for a march down Miriam Makeba Street, turning right onto Carr Street, and left onto Nelson Mandela Bridge, joining Bertha Street in Braamfontein.
They will then turn right onto Jorissen Street until they reach Thuso House, where they will hand over their memorandum of demands to city authorities.
