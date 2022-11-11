Two truck drivers contracted to Eskom were arrested at Kendal power station on Wednesday night after they were found in possession of stolen coal.
“The drivers were placed under arrest and a criminal case of theft of coal was registered with the Ogies police in Mpumalanga,” said Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.
“The trucks belonging to an ash transporting company contracted to Eskom were exiting the power station coal gate when they were stopped by security guards conducting vehicle inspections.
“Both truck drivers resisted the searches and maintained that the trucks were empty. With the persistence of a diligent security team the trucks were searched, and the stolen coal was found in the trailers,” said Mantshantsha.
General manager for security at Eskom, Adv Karen Pillay, said: “Coal theft is a highly organised criminal activity and syndicates involved are being enriched through the proceeds derived from the trade in stolen coal.
“Eskom continues to lose billions of rand due to the misappropriation of coal and similar commodities, which directly affects production.
“There are several illicit coal stockyards and dump sites in the province that are recipients of the stolen coal. Eskom will ensure that the perpetrators face the full might of the law,” said Pillay.
Two truck drivers bust at Eskom with stolen coal
Image: 123RF/ARTUR NYK
