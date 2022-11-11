×

South Africa

Minibus crash claims seven lives

11 November 2022 - 11:14
Seven people lost their lives when a minibus crashed into a truck on the N4 near Rustenburg.
Image: Supplied

Four women and three men died instantly when a 22-seater minibus crashed into the rear of a long-haul truck on the N4 near Rustenburg in North West on Thursday evening.

Department of community safety and transport management spokesperson Alpheus Koonyaditse said both vehicles were travelling towards Swartruggens from Rustenburg. 

“The accident happened about 4km outside the farming area of Moedwil. Three passengers and the driver were seriously injured and 12 were slightly injured. All were taken to hospital in Rustenburg,” he said.

Koonyaditse said trapped bodies were removed from the mangled front of the minibus at about 11.30pm.

The road was closed for five hours.

MEC for community safety and transport management Sello Lehari sent condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured a speedy recovery. 

TimesLIVE

