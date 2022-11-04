×

South Africa

Give new Eskom board time, Ramaphosa urges

President assures on war against graft

04 November 2022 - 07:44
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged South Africans to allow the newly appointed Eskom board to do the work it was appointed to do.

Following bouts of heavy load-shedding in recent months, which escalated to stage six, Ramaphosa told parliament the 12-member board appointed in October should be given space to do their job...

