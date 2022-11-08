×

South Africa

Transnet says train carrying coal for export derailed

By Reuters - 08 November 2022 - 13:46
Transnet's train carrying coal for export has derailed, no injuries were sustained.
Image: Lwazi Hlangu

A Transnet train carrying coal for export derailed on Tuesday on its way to the Richards Bay port, the state-owned South African logistics company said.

No injuries were reported and response teams were on their way to the site, Transnet said in a statement.

Transnet did not say how much coal the train was carrying.

South Africa's coal exports to Europe have surged this year, following a European Union ban on imports of the fossil fuel from Russia, after its invasion of Ukraine in February.

The country's mineral exports have, however, been hobbled by Transnet's underperformance, blamed on a shortage of locomotives, poor maintenance, copper cable theft and vandalism of infrastructure. Transnet says rampant cable theft increases the risk of derailments.

