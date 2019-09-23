Stealing coal from passing trains - 'It's risky but we have no choice'

Fana* and Thabo* are coal hunters. Every day they climb on to the goods trains transporting coal along the Brakpan-Springs route to fill their sacks with stolen coal.

They risk a fall from the train or arrest by the security guards who patrol the railway line, but they say they have little choice.

Some of the coal they take home to their families, and some they sell in townships and informal settlements.

The two friends know the exact train schedule and prefer working at night, or in the late afternoon after the security guards who patrol the railway lines during the day have gone home. They used to climb on to the trains during the day, but of late railway security has tightened.

They can fill five or six sacks each during a night, they say.