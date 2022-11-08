A state ambulance was among three hijacked vehicles the Hawks recovered in Ndwedwe, north of Durban, on Monday.
Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo, Hawks spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal, said police were conducting an investigation in the area when they spotted three vehicles including an ambulance speeding past.
He said the suspects opened fire on police when they attempted to stop them.
“The suspects abandoned the vehicles and fled to the nearby bushes.”
“Police discovered that the ambulance and other two light vehicles were hijacked.
“Umhlali K9 members managed to apprehend one suspect who alighted from one of the vehicles that was hijacked at Pavilion in March this year.
“The arrested suspect will be charged for hijackings and he is expected to appear in the Pinetown magistrate’s court on Wednesday.”
TimesLIVE
Hijacked ambulance recovered by Hawks in Durban
Image: Supplied
A state ambulance was among three hijacked vehicles the Hawks recovered in Ndwedwe, north of Durban, on Monday.
Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo, Hawks spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal, said police were conducting an investigation in the area when they spotted three vehicles including an ambulance speeding past.
He said the suspects opened fire on police when they attempted to stop them.
“The suspects abandoned the vehicles and fled to the nearby bushes.”
“Police discovered that the ambulance and other two light vehicles were hijacked.
“Umhlali K9 members managed to apprehend one suspect who alighted from one of the vehicles that was hijacked at Pavilion in March this year.
“The arrested suspect will be charged for hijackings and he is expected to appear in the Pinetown magistrate’s court on Wednesday.”
TimesLIVE
'Illegal' dealer's R9m worth of gold bars forfeited to the state
Government official arrested for 'spending R100k at fuel filling station'
Eight more arrests in international drug smuggling probe by Hawks
Ex-municipal manager bust for 'splurging public funds on luxury German car'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos