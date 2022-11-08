×

South Africa

Hijacked ambulance recovered by Hawks in Durban

08 November 2022 - 14:08
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
The hijacked ambulance
Image: Supplied

A state ambulance was among three hijacked vehicles the Hawks recovered in Ndwedwe, north of Durban, on Monday.

Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo, Hawks spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal, said police were conducting an investigation in the area when they spotted three vehicles including an ambulance speeding past.

He said the suspects opened fire on police when they attempted to stop them.

“The suspects abandoned the vehicles and fled to the nearby bushes.”

“Police discovered that the ambulance and other two light vehicles were hijacked.

“Umhlali K9 members managed to apprehend one suspect who alighted from one of the vehicles that was hijacked at Pavilion in March this year.

“The arrested suspect will be charged for hijackings and he is expected to appear in the Pinetown magistrate’s court on Wednesday.”

TimesLIVE

