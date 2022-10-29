×

South Africa

Ex-municipal manager bust for 'splurging public funds on luxury German car'

29 October 2022 - 10:59
The Hawks have arrested a former Mpumalanga municipal manager for allegedly buying a luxury car using public funds. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal

The Hawks have swooped on a former Mpumalanga municipal manager for allegedly stealing from the public purse and snapping up a R900,000 Mercedes-Benz.

The elite investigative directorate's serious commercial crime investigation unit arrested Muzi Daniel Ngwenya, 55, on Friday.

Ngwenya is the former manager of Nkomazi local municipality.

Hawks spokesperson Dineo Sekgotodi said Ngwenya faces charges for fraud, theft and contravention of the Municipal Management Act.

“The arrest followed an investigation which established that during December 2021 the suspect bought a pre-owned Mercedes-Benz from a dealership in Bedfordview, Johannesburg, using municipality funds. He reportedly registered the vehicle in his name, causing a R900,000 loss to the municipality,” said Sekgotodi.

Ngwenya appeared in the Tonga magistrate's court the same day. He was released on R10,000 bail. The case was postponed to January 25 for further investigation.

TimesLIVE

