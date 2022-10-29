×

Former municipal manager in court for contravening Pension Funds Act

29 October 2022 - 09:08
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
A former municipal manager who allegedly failed to ensure that contributions deducted from Kai ǃGarib municipal employees were paid to the Consolidated Retirement Fund for Local Government has appeared in court.
Image: 123RF/Lukas Gojda

A 58-year-old former acting municipal manager of the Kai ǃGarib municipality,  Johny Mckay, appeared before the Upington magistrate’s court on Friday to face charges of contravening the Pension Funds Act.

MacKay, the current head of department of public works in Northern Cape, was arrested on Friday morning by the Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation team based in Upington.

“It is alleged that between September 2021 and March 2022, the accused failed to ensure that contributions deducted from Kai ǃGarib  municipal employees were paid to the Consolidated Retirement Fund for Local Government. Total prejudice to the fund exceeds R9m,” Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi said.

She said Mckay was granted R5,000 bail and the case was postponed until November 21 when it will be transferred to the specialised commercial crimes court.

