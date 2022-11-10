KwaZulu-Natal MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) Sihle Zikalala visited flood victims in Peace Valley, Pietermaritzburg, on Thursday after heavy rain fell in the province over a number of days.
IN PICS | KZN Cogta MEC Sihle Zikalala visits flood victims
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
