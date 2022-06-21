MaMkhize eyes excellent run in CAF with Royal

With Royal AM having exceeded expectations last season by finishing third in the DStv Premiership, boss Shauwn Mkhize is now targeting a good run in the CAF Confederation Cup and she hopes the players will continue to surprise her.

Mkhize, who is popularly known as MaMkhize, said she is looking forward to a continental competition challenge.

“The past season had been exciting, amazing... seeing our players finish in the top three and that was not what I expected,” Mkhize told reporters during the handover of houses in Durban yesterday.

Mkhize donated three houses to flood victims, whose dire need was identified by the municipality.

“I’m looking forward to going to Africa. It is a new challenge. It was a challenge for me to get into the PSL. Now I have another challenge going to Africa and I’m looking forward to it. It has been an amazing season.”

The Thwihli Thwahla boss added that she is aware of what is needed to compete and do well in the continent and that they will need to strengthen the team by bringing quality players.

They have already been linked with a move to sign former Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nurkovic.

“We must have two clubs because what we noticed is that towards the end of the season, we only had one defender due to injuries. So we learned from that and we said we must increase the squad so that they are not drained,” she said.

“So wait for my [media] conference on the 28th [of June] where we will announce new players and the new coach.”

Meanwhile, following the departure of coach John Maduka to Maritzburg United, Mkhize said she was surprised as she didn’t expect it.

“I must be honest, Maduka leaving the club was a surprise to me. I had to cut my trip [to the US] short to come back to SA to see that I find a coach.

“But look at how we played this past season. This team is playing possession football, so I have to find a coach who will not change the football that we are playing but carry on with the culture.

“Sadly, he left, but I wish him all the best. He was a good coach. For me, if somebody wants to be somewhere, we cannot hold him to ransom, but we have a good relationship.”