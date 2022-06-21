ACDP calls for public servants' 3% pay rise to be forfeited to help economy

While the ACDP has called for the halting of the latest salary increases for public office-bearers, the party has stopped short of saying its own public representatives will not be accepting the pay hike.

The party says increases must be put on hold until the economy improves.

“The ACDP is not unsympathetic to the needs of public office-bearers who, like millions of other workers, have gone without salary increases for at least two years while inflation has continued to grow,” said the party on Tuesday. “Furthermore, the ACDP is cognisant of the economic challenges facing our nation, such as low GDP growth, a high debt to GDP ratio, massive unemployment, inconsistent energy supply (Eskom), collapsing SOEs and municipalities across the country, to mention a few.

“It is against this background that the NEC of the ACDP has made the call to halt the 3% increase for POBs”.

When asked by TimesLIVE whether the party’s public representatives will forgo the 3% increases approved by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week, its leader, Kenneth Meshoe, said with so few of them, it would not make much of a difference. He said the party had not discussed this or how much would be saved if its own public representatives sacrificed increases. It had only looked at the global picture, he said.

“The fact is that we don’t have many public office bearers and the percentage that we would forgo might be very negligible,” he said. “We were looking at the whole amount we could use if public office bearers could say ‘we will wait until there are some improvements’.

“That would be a lot of money that could be used to assist people, particularly those who are flood victims because much has not been done to come to their rescue,” said Meshoe.

Asked if he would consider it as a principled position: “That is not a problem. That can be done. For me to do something like that, for us to do something like that, we need to talk about it and come to an agreement.”

Ramaphosa accepted recommendations to increase the salaries of politicians and other government officials by 3%.