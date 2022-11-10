He added that the Municipal Finance Management Act only allows the attachment of non-core assets such as “the mayor’s car” and not core assets like the refuse collection truck.
Experts call on national government to intervene in Eskom, Emfuleni municipality spat
Image: Antonio Muchave
Academic experts have called for national government to intervene in the spat between Eskom and Emfuleni municipality in order to prevent service delivery from getting worse than it is.
Eskom announced on Monday that it has secured a high court order allowing it to attach assets of Emfuleni worth R1,3bn as the council had failed to pay its debt to the power utility.
The move raised fears that if Eskom were to forge ahead with its move, there will be a total collapse of service delivery in Emfuleni.
Prof Jaap de Visser, director of the Dullah Omar Institute at the University of Western Cape, said while there is no excuse for the failure of governance at Emfuleni, Eskom was not helping in taking the municipality to court.
“What Eskom is doing…will simply drag the municipality further down a vicious cycle of non-payment. If they start seizing trucks and assets, it will scare the municipality into action but will cause further service delivery failures,” De Visser said.
