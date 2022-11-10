SPECIAL REPORT | Emfuleni municipality crisis
A group of 900 business in the troubled Emfuleni municipality says they won't be paying a cent to the council that has for years failed to provide services.
A group of businesses in Emfuleni have threatened to boycott paying municipal rates and taxes after enduring years of deteriorating service delivery and collapse of infrastructure.
Despite being partly filled after public outcry, the road that caused all the embarrassment for Emfuleni municipality which is notorious for poor service is in no better state.
Residents of Emfuleni have laid bare the challenges they face because of years of poor service delivery which has severely affected their lives.
Academic experts have called for national government to intervene in the spat between Eskom and Emfuleni municipality in order to prevent service delivery from getting worse than it is.
Frustrated Emfuleni ratepayers and businesses want council dissolved
Two organisations have called on national and Gauteng governments to intervene in the affairs of the Emfuleni Local ...
Vaal in serious economic trouble, Makhura tells Ramaphosa at imbizo
Gauteng premier David Makhura on Friday told President Cyril Ramaphosa and his ministers that the Vaal, south of ...
Ekurhuleni the only stable municipality of 11 in Gauteng – Maile
Out of Gauteng’s 11 municipalities, Ekurhuleni is the only one considered to be stable.
SOWETAN | Sharpeville residents’ struggle continues
The brutality of the apartheid government was revisited yesterday as the country commemorated the March 21 1960 killing ...
Emfuleni bleeding cash but has nothing to show for it
While the cash-strapped Emfuleni local municipality continues to spend an average of R810,000 per month on overtime for ...
'No end in sight' to Vaal River sewage problem‚ environmental group says
Broken promises‚ a lack of political will and a desperate shortage of government money mean there is little hope the ...
Dysfunctional Emfuleni to be led by minority ANC leadership
The troubled Emfuleni municipality has been one of the municipalities left under an ANC-led minority government after ...