South Africa

SPECIAL REPORT | Emfuleni municipality crisis

10 November 2022 - 10:57

A group of 900 business in the troubled Emfuleni municipality says they won't be paying a cent to the council that has for years failed to provide services.

Municipality faces rates and taxes boycott

A group of businesses in Emfuleni have threatened to boycott paying municipal rates and taxes after enduring years of deteriorating service delivery and collapse of infrastructure.

Return of the 'pothole pool'

Despite being partly filled after public outcry, the road that caused all the embarrassment for Emfuleni municipality which is notorious for poor service is in no better state.

Residents live with virtually no service delivery

Residents of Emfuleni have laid bare the challenges they face because of years of poor service delivery which has severely affected their lives.

Experts call on national government to intervene in Eskom, Emfuleni municipality spat

Academic experts have called for national government to intervene in the spat between Eskom and Emfuleni municipality in order to prevent service delivery from getting worse than it is.

More on Emfuleni

News

Frustrated Emfuleni ratepayers and businesses want council dissolved

Two organisations have called on national and Gauteng governments to  intervene in the affairs of the Emfuleni Local ...

Ernest Mabuza
Journalist
News

Vaal in serious economic trouble, Makhura tells Ramaphosa at imbizo

Gauteng premier David Makhura on Friday told President Cyril Ramaphosa and his ministers that the Vaal, south of ...

Amanda Khoza
Presidency reporter
News

Ekurhuleni the only stable municipality of 11 in Gauteng – Maile

Out of Gauteng’s  11 municipalities, Ekurhuleni is the only one considered to be stable.

Nomazima Nkosi
Senior reporter
Opinion

SOWETAN | Sharpeville residents’ struggle continues

The brutality of the apartheid government was revisited yesterday as the country commemorated the March 21 1960 killing ...

By Sowetan
News

Emfuleni bleeding cash but has nothing to show for it

While the cash-strapped Emfuleni local municipality continues to spend an average of R810,000 per month on overtime for ...

By Yoliswa Sobuwa and Mpho Koka
News

'No end in sight' to Vaal River sewage problem‚ environmental group says

Broken promises‚ a lack of political will and a desperate shortage of government money mean there is little hope the ...

Paul Ash
Senior reporter
News

Dysfunctional Emfuleni to be led by minority ANC leadership

The troubled Emfuleni municipality has been one of the municipalities left under an ANC-led minority government after ...

Siviwe Feketha
Political reporter

