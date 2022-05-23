Deborah Fraser to be buried on Tuesday after KZN floods stop her weekend burial

Fallen gospel diva Deborah Fraser, who was to be laid to rest on Saturday, could not be buried due to heavy rainfall around Durban.

The singer, who died on Sunday last week at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital will only be buried on Tuesday at Lalakahle Private Cemetery in Durban.

According to family spokesperson Busi Shibodze, the family was advised by the undertaker that it was not safe to go to the muddy graveyard. “We could not bury Deborah because of the heavy rains that started on Saturday morning.

"The undertaker advised the family that it was no safe to go to the graveyard because at the time the rain was coming down hard. Her body was taken back to the mortuary and will be buried on Tuesday since the rain has stopped around Durban. As we speak, they are busy with preparations for the burial,” she said.

Fraser’s funeral service took place at Station Venue in Durban where music stars performed, bidding her farewell. Friends and family of the 56-year-old gospel singer praised the star for her caring heart and great voice.

SA music legend Yvonne Chaka Chaka paid tribute to Fraser during the service: “I spoke to her three weeks ago. She said gogo, I will be OK. She is OK now, she feels no pain, no one is hurting her and no one is giving her a headache.”

Fraser’s sister Lorna said: “Debra had so much love. She loved our children. She would never walk in empty-handed when she came to see them. We lived with her and rejoiced. Some of our siblings are gone. There were 10 of us and now only two are left.”