×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Eskom gets R9bn World Bank loan to repurpose Komati power station

04 November 2022 - 19:54
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The World Bank has approved a $497m concessional loan facility to Eskom to repurpose the Komati power station. File photo.
The World Bank has approved a $497m concessional loan facility to Eskom to repurpose the Komati power station. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda /Business Day

The World Bank on Friday approved a $497m (about R9bn) concessional loan facility to Eskom to repurpose the Komati power station, the power utility said.

Having commenced service in 1966, the last operating unit of Komati (121MW) was shut down after it reached the end of its operating life on Monday.

Eskom said the loan approval followed successful meetings over the past two months in Washington DC between Eskom and World Bank executives.

“The loan facility will cover three main components: decommissioning of the Komati power station, repurposing and repowering of the station and other elements of the just energy transition, including provision for the training of Eskom employees, community development and stakeholder initiatives,” Eskom said

The power utility said the first phase of the repurposing will install 150MW of photovoltaic, 70MW wind generating capacity, 150MW battery energy storage system and a synchronous condenser.

The project has been approved by the Eskom board and the loan will be guaranteed by the National Treasury.

“This is a significant development for SA’s just energy transition to renewable energy as it brings the much-needed funding to enable Eskom to train its employees and members of the host communities to empower them to continue playing a central role in the provision of clean energy for the country,” said Mpho Makwana, Eskom board chairperson.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Municipalities and government departments owe Eskom about R50bn: Ramaphosa
Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant