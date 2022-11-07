Family of Joburg cyclist seek public assistance to find ‘brutal’ assault suspect

“My husband asked that the group ‘move off/aside’ and then continued on his cycle. One of this group took it upon themselves to ride after my husband and tell him to get off his bike so he could f*** him up (classy). When my husband tried to apologise and calm the situation, this person proceeded to run him off the road, forcing him to uncleat. When my husband put out his hand to introduce himself, and apologise again to diffuse the situation, this person proceeded to punch my husband in the face several times, causing serious harm.”
The family of a Johannesburg cyclist are seeking assistance to track down a man who allegedly assaulted the rider at the Cradle of Humankind on Sunday.
Clifford Young, 52, is said to have been the victim of a brutal assault by a fellow cyclist on Sunday morning after an altercation on Kromdraai Road leading to the Sterkfontein Caves.
His wife, Samantha Curley-Young, took to Twitter on Sunday to detail the alleged incident which happened shortly before 8am.
“My husband asked that the group ‘move off/aside’ and then continued on his cycle. One of this group took it upon themselves to ride after my husband and tell him to get off his bike so he could f*** him up (classy). When my husband tried to apologise and calm the situation, this person proceeded to run him off the road, forcing him to uncleat. When my husband put out his hand to introduce himself, and apologise again to diffuse the situation, this person proceeded to punch my husband in the face several times, causing serious harm.”
She said Young had to have several stitches to his lip.
“Thankfully nothing was broken and he is not missing any teeth. They had to stitch his lip back together because it was split in two places.”
She said they would open a case of assault on Monday and were obtaining CCTV footage from a business close to where the incident occurred.
Cycling South Africa condemned the incident and said they would assist the family in any way possible.
The organisation’s Cherise Willeit said they could not believe that a fellow cyclist would commit such an act.
“We are shocked and do not condone any type of violent behaviour. We will put out a notice requesting any information regarding the attack at the Cradle. We hope to assist the Young family to find the culprit. Any information we receive will be passed to the family to help them open the criminal charge they will lay.”
Willeit said if the culprit is a member of Cycling South Africa, he will face disciplinary action.
