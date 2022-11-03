×

Sport

Teen Matjila paves the way for girls in cycling

Her coach wants to break male-dominated sport stereotype

03 November 2022 - 09:26
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
From left to right; coach Lebogang Matona, Lesego Matjila and coach Tebogo Kgano. The 14-year-old cycling sensation Matjila from Soweto is ready to pave the way for young girls in cycling.
From left to right; coach Lebogang Matona, Lesego Matjila and coach Tebogo Kgano. The 14-year-old cycling sensation Matjila from Soweto is ready to pave the way for young girls in cycling.
Image: Supplied

Cycling sensation Lesego Matjila from Soweto is determined to show other girls in the country that cycling is not only for boys.

Matjila, 14, is on a journey of writing her own story of taking over a non-mainstream sport and paving the way for women in cycling. Her athletic physicality and natural talent make her stand out; the Soweto Cycling Foundation is nurturing her skills, moulding her to be a complete cyclist.

The pupil from Madibane Comprehensive High School has taken cycling to heart ever since she was asked by her coach Lebogang Matona to join two years ago. “I started cycling when I was 12 when I was approached by my coach,” said Matjila.

“He asked if I could join the team and train. And I told him that maybe I will make it since we trained on Mondays and Fridays, and I showed up,” she said.

Showing up at training, Matjila quickly moved up the ranks and developed a competitive edge.  

“The reason I love cycling is the competition I got from it. Most of the time I’m the only girl and I’ve got more confidence since I’m training with boys,” she said.

Matona is channelling his inner Richard Williams with Matjila. Williams is the father and coach of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams, who believed that his daughters could take over the white-dominated sport. Matona has the same faith in his prodigys talent.

“When I approached her, I initially wanted to break the stereotype of cycling being a male sport. I looked for a black female cyclist, which is rare to find and it is always a good thing to start young. Lesego is doing very well and I am extremely proud of her,” said Matona.

Matjila also enjoys support at home from her mother and sponsor, hair product Gill, who gifted her with a kit, a new bike and riding gear for the 94.7 Ride Joburg cycle race which will take place later this month.

“We are honoured to be gifting her first bike, and we look forward to seeing her one day in a few years in those international cycling jerseys and we have no doubt that she will make it there,” said Mohammed Saloojee,  head of brand at Gill.

SA IT hub helps deliver real-time data to Tour de France

SA may not have a team in this year's Tour de France but the heartbeat of the biggest cycling competition is situated in Johannesburg as Dimension ...
Sport
3 months ago

Cycling SA shuffles top structure

Changes are sweeping through Cycling SA with a new president and board.
Sport
8 months ago

Cycling academy helps shape tomorrow’s champions

The area around Tebogo Kgano’s house in Diepkloof Zone 3, Soweto, is a hive of activity on weekday afternoons. Children in green and black gear with ...
Sport
9 months ago

