South Africa

Review of parole system moving at a snail's pace

Lamola at wits end over early prison releases

04 November 2022 - 08:06
Fikile-Ntsikelelo Moya Political Editor

More than two years after justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola called for the review of the parole system, little has happened. 

Lamola this week told Sowetan that the review process had started in April this year and was in its preliminary stages. He could not say by when the review process findings and outcomes could be expected...

