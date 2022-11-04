Review of parole system moving at a snail's pace
Lamola at wits end over early prison releases
More than two years after justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola called for the review of the parole system, little has happened.
Lamola this week told Sowetan that the review process had started in April this year and was in its preliminary stages. He could not say by when the review process findings and outcomes could be expected...
Review of parole system moving at a snail's pace
Lamola at wits end over early prison releases
More than two years after justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola called for the review of the parole system, little has happened.
Lamola this week told Sowetan that the review process had started in April this year and was in its preliminary stages. He could not say by when the review process findings and outcomes could be expected...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos