South Africa

VBS fraud trial hits snag on first day

Documents to proceed not received

04 November 2022 - 07:52

The first case of municipal officials implicated in the VBS scandal to go on trial hit a snag yesterday due to the defence lawyers saying they have not received the documentation to proceed.

The trial of Charlotte Ngobeni, a former municipal manager at the Collins Chabane local municipality, and Eddie Makamu, a former CFO at the same council, is expected to set the ball rolling on criminal prosecutions of state officials involved in the scandal...

