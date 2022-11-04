VBS fraud trial hits snag on first day
Documents to proceed not received
The first case of municipal officials implicated in the VBS scandal to go on trial hit a snag yesterday due to the defence lawyers saying they have not received the documentation to proceed.
The trial of Charlotte Ngobeni, a former municipal manager at the Collins Chabane local municipality, and Eddie Makamu, a former CFO at the same council, is expected to set the ball rolling on criminal prosecutions of state officials involved in the scandal...
