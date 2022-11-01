Public Interest SA’s statements coincided with Eskom issuing a statement committing itself to “the Preferential Procurement Policy Framework Act (PPPFA) and all government policies aimed at transforming the South African economy to deal with the pervasive conditions of inequality and socioeconomic imbalances”.
Public Interest SA defends Eskom director’s statement
Denouncing corruption doesn’t mean he is anti-BEE – civic body
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Criticism of Eskom non-executive director Mr Mteto Nyati after a Sunday Times article is “not only ill-advised and regrettable but has emanated from who woefully fail to see the forest for the trees”, says Public Interest SA’s Tebogo Khaas.
Public Interest SA describes itself as an independent civic movement immersed in public interest issues.
The organisation says “an unjaundiced reading and analysis of the said interview” dispels any notion that Nyati wants a blanket ban of empowerment procurement rules.
Nyati came under fire from political parties and black business formations after he was quoted in an interview with Business Times as saying corruption within Eskom had largely come about on the back of empowerment policies that promoted local small businesses.
The Black Business Council said Nyati’s views “dismally fail to comprehend the basics of transformation, localisation, industrialisation and empowerment in that they project that blacks are done a favour in their own country, where they are in the majority”.
Khaas dismisses this, saying Nyati’s BEE and transformation record does not need validation nor affirmation by anyone, least of all the hideous, self-serving “captains of black business”.
“He has ably demonstrated his commitment to the ideals of BBBEE and transformation at Microsoft, MTN and Altron, where he not only championed but initiated and implemented successful small enterprise development programmes which have outlived his massively successful stints at these blue-chip companies,” says Khaas.
“Nyati is a shining light and beacon of hope for the millions of marginalised and downtrodden communities who are still denied opportunities,” he says.
