Technology group Altron has announced its new CEO Werner Kapp to succeed another industry veteran, Mteto Nyati, who together with his team, is credited for having refocused the group into a pre-eminent technology group.
Altron was founded and built over the years by the doyen of business, Dr Bill Venter, who built it into a behemoth which became everything for everybody. It may have made sense for those trails of acquisitions, on which Altron was largely built, but as years went by, specialisation in niche markets became the order of business.
From 2017, when Nyati was appointed CEO, he set about to refocussing the group, successfully so, into what it is now. When appointing Mteto, the Altron Group broke with the tradition of having the Venter family members run the businesses.
Mteto was an outsider who looked at the strategy and the structure of the group with a new and fresh pair of eyes. He has been in the ICT space for a very long time and his accolades speak for themselves.
Being black, he also brought a new image and gave hope that the hitherto mainly white-run group in its line operations, had embarked on a serious transformation journey, especially at executive management level. He was the first black CEO of the group and colour notwithstanding, he set about refocussing the group, and successfully so, into a more nimble and focused one.
The appointment of a white CEO to succeed a very successful black CEO does not bode well for transformation for that group. It is akin to reversing the gains that have been made in a country which should be seen to be nurturing and celebrating black talent.
Given his expertise and experience in the industry, Kapp will in time reward the shareholders handsomely with good returns but transformation does matter and one is now left with a feeling that it does not matter. The optics don’t look good.
Douglas Ramaphosa, email
READER LETTER | Appointment of Kapp as Altron CEO a step back
Image: Supplied
