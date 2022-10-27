Former Eskom chief executive Matshela Koko has implied that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has set itself up for failure following his arrest.
Koko was answering questions from journalists while he sat in the dock before the proceedings at the Middelburg magistrate's court kicked off.
He was appearing along with seven others, including his family members, after they were nabbed on Thursday and charged with fraud, corruption and money laundering.
'They've set themselves up for failure' - Ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko reacts after arrest
Image: Antonio Muchave
“I think they have set themselves up for failure," said Koko. “Everybody has set themselves up for failure. It's probably the right thing that we are here,” he said.
NPA Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE: “The accused are to be arraigned on charges arising from alleged irregular contracts granted for the building of the Kusile power station valued at over R2bn.
Seboka said the accused were arrested in Gauteng and Mpumalanga yesterday morning at the crack of dawn.
