The government can change laws as often as society demands, but only societal accountability will end gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF), says Ronald Lamola.
The minister of justice and correctional services was speaking at the second Presidential Summit on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide in Midrand on Tuesday. Its theme: accountability, acceleration and amplification, now!
“We need to reshape our social norms. If we do not address the core drivers of GBVF, which can be traced from a plethora of social ills defined by patriarchal practises, economic inequalities, poverty, cultural discrimination, family dysfunctions and the lack of accountability, this pandemic will not end.”
Lamola added that since the first summit in 2018, laws had been amended to make the justice system more accessible, agile and responsive to GBVF cases.
This year’s summit aims to provide feedback and accountability on issues raised at the last event, and an assessment of the impact of programmes and how to amplify those that are making a difference.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to give a presentation on how far the government has come in meeting #TheTotalShutdown demands.
The movement made 24 requests to the president, with deadlines ranging from August 2018 to August 2019.
Only society can end GBV, says Ronald Lamola
Image: Thuli Dlamini
Key among them were:
Lamola said criminisalising violence against women and vulnerable groups is important as it provides a direct response to gender discrimination and increases prosecution rates. However, it is not enough.
He said the Criminal and Related Matters Amendment Act 2021 came into operation on August 5 and introduces virtual proceedings. It permits witnesses inside or outside the country to testify through audiovisual links. Therefore, it may now be possible to prevent unreasonable delays and secondary victimisation, and save costs and time.
“As you demanded in 2018, the Legal Aid regulations have been amended and published to provide legal services to survivors of domestic violence.
“#TheTotalShutDown demands called for a more protective National Register for Sex Offenders. Again, we listened and delivered. With effect from July 31 2022 we introduced changes to tighten the protection afforded by the National Register for Sex Offenders,” Lamola said.
The decriminalisation of the Sex Work Bill is due to be published for public comment and the Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Bill is being considered by parliament. Hopefully it will be passed soon, he said.
