Despite not being prosecuted, the allegations of sexual assault against finance minister Enoch Godongwana took centre stage on Tuesday during day one of the presidential summit on GBV.
In August, a case of sexual assault was opened against the minister in Mpumalanga, however, by September, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) revealed it would not prosecute after the complainant decided not to proceed with the case.
On Tuesday, activists blasted National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula for failing to take action against Godongwana while waiting for the the NPA decision.
Sihle Zibisi, founder of the Kwanele Foundation, alleged there were ministers who’d been allowed to continue with their jobs despite accusations.
“We had one of your ministers just last week who has allegations of GBVF stand in front of parliament and address us while tabling the budget. Suddenly, the complainant decided not to go through with the case. Was she intimidated? We don’t know,” Zibisi said.
Responding to the points raised, Nqakula said she noted the comments but added that parliament had to wait for the NPA process before taking action.
“I do also want to remind all of us that at the end of it all, before parliament it would have been dealt with by law enforcement agencies, and as you know the NPA has declined to prosecute, and they would know better whether there was enough evidence.
“If the committees of justice or police invite [National Director of Public Prosecutions] Shamila] Batoyi to say we know there was this case and this is the outcome, what were the reasons why the NPA has not prosecuted, the only person who can respond is the NDPP. They know best.
“There is very little we can do before the matter is dealt with by the NPA. The ruling party in this country doesn’t deal with issues of sexual exploitation,” Mapisa-Nqakula said.
Complaint of GBV against Godongwana raises ire of activists at summit
NPA’s decision not to prosecute minister questioned
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Despite not being prosecuted, the allegations of sexual assault against finance minister Enoch Godongwana took centre stage on Tuesday during day one of the presidential summit on GBV.
In August, a case of sexual assault was opened against the minister in Mpumalanga, however, by September, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) revealed it would not prosecute after the complainant decided not to proceed with the case.
On Tuesday, activists blasted National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula for failing to take action against Godongwana while waiting for the the NPA decision.
Sihle Zibisi, founder of the Kwanele Foundation, alleged there were ministers who’d been allowed to continue with their jobs despite accusations.
“We had one of your ministers just last week who has allegations of GBVF stand in front of parliament and address us while tabling the budget. Suddenly, the complainant decided not to go through with the case. Was she intimidated? We don’t know,” Zibisi said.
Responding to the points raised, Nqakula said she noted the comments but added that parliament had to wait for the NPA process before taking action.
“I do also want to remind all of us that at the end of it all, before parliament it would have been dealt with by law enforcement agencies, and as you know the NPA has declined to prosecute, and they would know better whether there was enough evidence.
“If the committees of justice or police invite [National Director of Public Prosecutions] Shamila] Batoyi to say we know there was this case and this is the outcome, what were the reasons why the NPA has not prosecuted, the only person who can respond is the NDPP. They know best.
“There is very little we can do before the matter is dealt with by the NPA. The ruling party in this country doesn’t deal with issues of sexual exploitation,” Mapisa-Nqakula said.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos