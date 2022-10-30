Six people have died in a horror crash outside Worcester in the Western Cape, police have confirmed. Two of the victims were children.
The accident happened on the R60 between Worcester and Robertson in the Cape winelands on Saturday.
“The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation,” said Western Cape police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg, adding that a case of culpable homicide had been opened.
Two children among six killed in horror Western Cape crash
