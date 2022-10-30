×

Two children among six killed in horror Western Cape crash

By TIMESLIVE - 30 October 2022 - 08:33
Six people died in a crash in the Cape winelands on Saturday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Bunyarit Suwansantawee

Six people have died in a horror crash outside Worcester in the Western Cape, police have confirmed. Two of the victims were children.

The accident happened on the R60 between Worcester and Robertson in the Cape winelands on Saturday.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation,” said Western Cape police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg, adding that a case of culpable homicide had been opened.

TimesLIVE

Bakkie 'driver crashes into JMPD officer', abandons car to flee

The Johannesburg metropolitan police department says no stone will be left unturned to trace and apprehend a reckless bakkie driver who allegedly ...
News
6 days ago

Massive delays after N3 truck crash on Town Hill

There were still traffic delays on the N3 on Saturday after a truck crashed on Town Hill, Pietermaritzburg, on Friday.
News
1 week ago

