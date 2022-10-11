Public protector spokesperson Oupa Segalwe has resigned from the position “in order to pursue other interests”.
In a media statement released on Tuesday, the office of the Public Protector SA (PPSA) announced Segalwe’s departure after 13 years of service.
“Public Protector South Africa bids farewell to spokesperson Oupa Segalwe who will be leaving the institution before the end of October 2022, bringing down the curtain on more than 13 years of service,’’ said the office of the PPSA.
“Segalwe, who joined the PPSA in 2009, resigned from his position early this month to pursue other interests, which have remained delayed since 2015. The PPSA thanks Segalwe for his astute communication and interpersonal skills, having served with distinction under the leadership of several public protectors and wishes him well in his future endeavours. Stakeholders will be informed about his successor in due course,’’ said the office of the PPSA.
Segalwe leaves the office while suspended public protector Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane is facing an impeachment inquiry in parliament to determine her fitness to hold office.
Public protector spokesperson Segalwe resigns after 13 years
Image: Freddy Mavunda
