Mpofu alleged Qubudile Dyantyi is biased, bullies him and Mkhwebane and has pre-judged the proceedings.
He also complained about the chairperson’s “most embarrassing chairpersonship” when Mpofu asked for a postponement last week. Mpofu is unhappy after Dyantyi refused some of their requests and allegedly shouted at him during the inquiry.
He also wants the DA’s Kevin Mileham, who “tortured” him, out of the committee which will decide on the possible impeachment.
TimesLIVE
LISTEN | Mpofu wants chairperson in Mkhwebane impeachment inquiry to be recused
Advocate Dali Mpofu says the chair and DA MP Kevin Mileham have a predetermined outcome
Image: Gallo Images/Daily Maverick/Leila Dougan
Advocate Dali Mpofu applied for the chairperson of suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry to step aside, claiming he is “unfit” for the role. He laid out his reasons.
Listen:
Mpofu alleged Qubudile Dyantyi is biased, bullies him and Mkhwebane and has pre-judged the proceedings.
He also complained about the chairperson’s “most embarrassing chairpersonship” when Mpofu asked for a postponement last week. Mpofu is unhappy after Dyantyi refused some of their requests and allegedly shouted at him during the inquiry.
He also wants the DA’s Kevin Mileham, who “tortured” him, out of the committee which will decide on the possible impeachment.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos