Adv Dali Mpofu has threatened to apply for section 194 inquiry chair's recusal. This is nothing but a delay tactic. Of course he learnt from the best, Msholozi (former president Jacob Zuma).
Since being labelled the looters' advocate, Mpofu has become a bully and very arrogant. The other day he called the leader of the FF Plus a "farm boy."
At the Zondo commission he once told Pravin Gordhan to shut up.
Mpofu usually resorts to bullying when he doesn't get his way. He was also frustrated because suspended public protector Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane's latest rescission application was dismissed with costs by the ConCourt on Wednesday August 24 2022.
It was stated in the ruling that her legal bid constituted an abuse of court processes.
Bushy Green, Kagiso, Mogale City
READER LETTER | Adv Dali Mpofu is a bully
Image: Gallo Images
