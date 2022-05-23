Ekurhuleni serial rapist's case postponed

The start of the high court trial of an alleged Ekurhuleni serial rapist has been postponed to Tuesday to allow for the accused to consult with his lawyer.

Nkosinathi Phakathi, 32, is facing 203 charges – including of rape, sexual assault, kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, theft and possession of an unlicensed firearm. Prosecutor Salome Scheepers said Phakathi is linked to at least 93 rape cases.

Dressed in a grey jacket and sweatpants and walking on crutches, Phakathi appeared in the Benoni magistrate’s court on Monday for the start of his trial. He had been in a prison hospital since his arrest in March last year. Police had to shoot him in the leg to stop him from fleeing during the arrest.

His Legal Aid lawyer Adv Letau Kgokane asked judge Anneke van Wyk that the matter be postponed in order to allow him sufficient time to discuss the case with Phakathi.

The state did not oppose the request and Van Wyk postponed the matter to May 24. Phakhathi remains in custody.

In court, three women who identified themselves as Phakathi's relatives, were seated behind him. When Sowetan approached them for comment, they did not say anything and remained silent.

One of the witnesses who is expected to testify this week said they cannot wait for the trial to begin.

''The truth must come out. I am going to tell the truth so that he ends up in jail. What he did is unacceptable and painful. He raped one of my neighbours. He should remain in jail,'' said the witness who cannot be named as the trial has not yet started.

Phakathi, of Daveyton on the East Rand, allegedly terrorised women in Ekurhuleni for nine years. He was arrested at Barcelona settlement in Etwatwa after a search operation was conducted focusing on the immediate vicinity where he had been spotted by one of his victims.

His alleged victims are spread around the areas east of Benoni, including Daveyton, Putfontein and Crystal Park, and his alleged rape spree dates back to 2012. Police said the victims were aged between 12 and 20 years.

Phakathi has been kept at a prison hospital at Modderbee Correctional Services, in Benoni, since his arrest, after his right leg was amputated after being shot by the police.

The trial is expected to run until June 17 at the Pretoria high court sitting in Benoni, with 300 witnesses expected to testify.