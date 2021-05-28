Suspected serial rapist's family disrupts court proceedings

There was drama in the Daveyton magistrate's court when a man who has been positively linked to dozens of cases of rape made his first appearance in court on Thursday.

A limping Emmanuel Nkosinathi Phakathi, 37, used crutches to support himself. He previously appeared in absentia as he was hospitalised.

Wearing a grey hoody, blue jeans and a mask, Phakathi kept his head down throughout his short appearance.

His family members who were sitting just behind him disturbed the court proceedings as Sowetan photographer Antonio Muchave took pictures. However, court orderlies called them to order.

“They cannot feel our pain right now because this is not their own relative,” shouted a woman.

When Sowetan approached her for comment outside the courtroom, she refused to speak.

During proceedings, magistrate Vinny Gobind told the court: “I have told Mr Phakathi that it is his right to apply for bail but we the state [will] strongly oppose the release of this man.