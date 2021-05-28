Suspected serial rapist's family disrupts court proceedings
DNA has linked Phakathi to 'about a hundred cases'
There was drama in the Daveyton magistrate's court when a man who has been positively linked to dozens of cases of rape made his first appearance in court on Thursday.
A limping Emmanuel Nkosinathi Phakathi, 37, used crutches to support himself. He previously appeared in absentia as he was hospitalised.
Wearing a grey hoody, blue jeans and a mask, Phakathi kept his head down throughout his short appearance.
His family members who were sitting just behind him disturbed the court proceedings as Sowetan photographer Antonio Muchave took pictures. However, court orderlies called them to order.
“They cannot feel our pain right now because this is not their own relative,” shouted a woman.
When Sowetan approached her for comment outside the courtroom, she refused to speak.
During proceedings, magistrate Vinny Gobind told the court: “I have told Mr Phakathi that it is his right to apply for bail but we the state [will] strongly oppose the release of this man.
“The state keeps adding charges to the docket at a very amazing rate. The DNA has linked him to about a hundred [cases] already and should there be more, it wouldn't be a surprise.”
A fuming 30-year-old victim who missed the brief appearance because she was sitting outside, said: “I wanted to look him straight in his eyes so he can remember me and see the pain he has caused me. I'm hurt, traumatised and surviving depression,” she said.
The woman said she was raped in December at Chief Albert Luthuli informal settlement, near Daveyton.
Police arrested Phakathi in Barcelona informal settlement in Etwatwa, also near Daveyton, two months ago after he was spotted in the area by one of his victims.
He was attacked by an angry mob that left him for dead.
Phakathi has been allegedly terrorising women and children in Benoni east areas such as Crystal Park, Putfontein, Mayfield Extension, Etwatwa and other parts of Gauteng.
The matter was postponed until June 7 for a bail application.
