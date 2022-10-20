Phalatse is the latest to be send packing in what has become a game of coalition musical chairs in local government since 2016 when no party could win outright majority in mostly major metros including Johannesburg. .
Phalatse's DA led coalition government in Joburg was unceremoniously removed in a motion of no confidence on September 30 while Morero has since replaced her in another ANC led pact of political parties in the council.
In arguments led before Keightley on Wednesday, Phalatse's legal representative and council speaker Colleen Makhubela's advocate sought to make their cases before the judge whose sense of humour on the shambolic state coalition governments was not lost.
The judge said the word coalition was used so often by journalists and reporters, speaking so fast that it took on a whole different meaning.
Collision or coalition, politicos' quest for power stays quenchless!
Image: Lubabalo Lesolle
Is it a coalition or collision?
While the fight over the mayoral chain in the City of Johannesburg may be no laughing matter, Johannesburg high court judge Raylene Keightley punctuated legal arguments during Wednesday's court battle with a sense of humour.
Keightley's deliberate mispronunciation of the word coalition during proceedings where ousted Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse is seeking court intervention to retain control of mayoral chambers, seized by another coalition led by ANC's Dada Morero, were met with bursts of laughter from the benches.
“You often hear people calling it collision,” Keightley quipped.
“And with how things are going, it's almost fitting,” she added sparking bursts of laughter inside courtroom 9E.
The judge went on to comment on how governing coalitions often changed due to parties switching their allegiance and crossing floors to form partnerships with opposition parties, much like how Phalatse was removed.
The judgment on the merits of the case was reserved.
