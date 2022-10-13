Limpopo man accused of 'selling school feeding scheme parcels' takes his own life

A 34-year-old man from Ga-Mphahlele outside Polokwane in Limpopo accused of illegally selling school food parcels took his own life before he could reveal to police who he sold them to.

Police spokesperson Lt Col Mamphaswa Seabi said an inquest case and the theft of food parcels worth thousands of rand — meant to feed pupils in the Mankweng policing area — were under investigation.

“It is alleged that on October 12 police received a complaint about an unknown male who allegedly committed suicide at a rental residence ... in Polokwane,” said Seabi.

“The deceased was positively identified by a relative at the scene as Ayanda Makgati Mphakane aged 34 from Ga-Mphahlele, Rapotela village,” Seabi said.

Preliminary investigations revealed the deceased was working for a company supplying food to schools.