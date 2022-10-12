Family mourns 'responsible and respectful' father shot dead in botched hijacking outside school

The mother, who was in tears, said Tshililo had taken over the role of head of her household when his father died a few weeks ago.
The distraught mother of the man shot dead outside his son's school on Tuesday afternoon says she's battling to deal with the death of her only son.
Eugene Tshililo was shot at Faranani Primary School in Protea Glen when he tried to stop hijackers taking a scholar transport vehicle fetching pupils at the school. He was there to fetch his own child.
“I don't think I'll live long. I'm a sickly person and Eugene is the one who was taking care and ensuring that I get help,” his mother told reporters on Wednesday during a visit by newly appointed Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane.
The mother, who was in tears, said Tshililo had taken over the role of head of her household when his father died a few weeks ago.
“Why did those people do this when they know we live under very difficult circumstances? May God be with whoever did this. I'm not coping and don't think I will cope. He's my only son.”
She described her son as a quiet, responsible and respectful man.
Chiloane, who visited the school and the family, said he was devastated that a parent had been killed in a crime outside the school and called for increased police visibility at schools.
