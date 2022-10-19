×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

AAAM says new party has 14m followers

Mogoeng still to confirm presidential endorsement

19 October 2022 - 08:05
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

The All African Alliance Movement (AAAM) is at pains to explain it is not a church and very different from its rival the ACDP because it does not only focus on Christians but South Africans from all faiths.

The AAAM made headlines at the weekend by officially endorsing former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng as its presidential candidate...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Magistrate murder accused abandons bid for bail
The Impaq Online School, Grade 4 – 12