AAAM says new party has 14m followers
Mogoeng still to confirm presidential endorsement
The All African Alliance Movement (AAAM) is at pains to explain it is not a church and very different from its rival the ACDP because it does not only focus on Christians but South Africans from all faiths.
The AAAM made headlines at the weekend by officially endorsing former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng as its presidential candidate...
AAAM says new party has 14m followers
Mogoeng still to confirm presidential endorsement
The All African Alliance Movement (AAAM) is at pains to explain it is not a church and very different from its rival the ACDP because it does not only focus on Christians but South Africans from all faiths.
The AAAM made headlines at the weekend by officially endorsing former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng as its presidential candidate...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos