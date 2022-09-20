×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Lephalale mayor goes to court to block ANC from axing him

Thulare refuses to resign to make way for 'preferred candidate'

20 September 2022 - 07:28
Zoe Mahopo Journalist



An ANC strongman in Limpopo is heading to court to tighten his grip on the mayoral position at the Lephalale local municipality...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...
Cele visits slain magistrate's family after mysterious death