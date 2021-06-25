South Africa

ANC scrambles to stem tide of violence as polls loom

As the momentum builds for the local government elections, violence has again characterised contestation for power and positions among ANC members in various regions across the country.

By Siviwe Feketha, Mandla Khoza and Lindile Sifile - 25 June 2021 - 07:22

Several branch meetings sitting to nominate ward candidates for the local government elections have seen tensions reach boiling point, with ANC members beating one another, while others were shot...

