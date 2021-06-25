ANC scrambles to stem tide of violence as polls loom

As the momentum builds for the local government elections, violence has again characterised contestation for power and positions among ANC members in various regions across the country.

Several branch meetings sitting to nominate ward candidates for the local government elections have seen tensions reach boiling point, with ANC members beating one another, while others were shot...