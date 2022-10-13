A Transnet employee was shot and wounded on her way to work in New Brighton, Gqeberha, on Thursday morning.
The state-owned rail, port and pipeline company's workers have been on strike for a week. Transnet said the employee was provided with medical assistance and taken to the nearest hospital.
“Transnet discourages intimidation and violence towards employees not participating in the strike.”
Police are investigating a case of attempted murder and malicious damage to property.
TimesLIVE
Transnet worker shot en route to work in Gqeberha
Image: Bloomberg
