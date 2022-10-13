×

South Africa

Transnet worker shot en route to work in Gqeberha

13 October 2022 - 17:22
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Transnet says an employee was shot and wounded while on her way to work in Gqeberha on Thursday morning. File photo.
Image: Bloomberg

A Transnet employee was shot and wounded on her way to work in New Brighton, Gqeberha, on Thursday morning.

The state-owned rail, port and pipeline company's workers have been on strike for a week. Transnet said the employee was provided with medical assistance and taken to the nearest hospital.

“Transnet discourages intimidation and violence towards employees not participating in the strike.”

Police are investigating a case of attempted murder and malicious damage to property.

TimesLIVE

