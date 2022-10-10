A Margate man accused of murder was critically injured by community members who assaulted him with metal pipes, bricks and rocks, Netcare 911 paramedics said on Sunday.
Paramedics were called to the scene around 7am in Masenenge informal settlement on KwaZulu-Natal's South Coast.
“Medics assessed the scene and found that the patient has sustained critical injuries after being assaulted with metal pipes, bricks and rocks.
“As per members of the public on scene, it was alleged that an attempt was made to set the man on fire. However this was unsuccessful,” Netcare 911 said in a statement.
“While on scene, the crowd began to become even more violent, threatening emergency personnel so with the assistance of the SA Police Service, the patient was loaded into the ambulance and transported to another location when an advanced life support paramedic could start treating the patient.”
Once stabilised, the man was rushed to hospital for further care.
“Circumstances leading up to the incident will be investigated by the relevant authorities who were on scene.”
Margate mob attacks man with bricks, tries to set him on fire
Image: Netcare911
