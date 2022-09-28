The director of SA Civil Aviation Authority, Poppy Khoza, has been elected as the first female president of the global civil aviation body.
Khoza has been chosen to preside over the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) 41st assembly taking place in Montreal, Canada. She was unanimously elected by the delegates from ICAO’s 193 member states.
Khoza has extensive experience in the aviation sector having led the SACAA for years.
The two-week assembly will discuss environmental protection - local air quality, climate change as well as Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation.
The assembly will also touch on aviation safety and security, economic development of air transport, and issues of recovery post the Covid-19 pandemic.
Reflecting on her election Khoza said: “This nod from the ICAO member states can only be a sign of how the rest of the world perceives South Africa’s contribution and value on world aviation matters.”
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula said Khoza's appointment is evidence that SA’s standing and participation in world aviation matters is recognised globally.
"Ms Khoza is serving the aviation industry and sector with distinction. As the department of transport, we are very proud of this sterling achievement," Mbalula said.
SA aviation boss elected to lead global body
Poppy Khoza is first female president of UN agency
