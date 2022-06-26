Plane in Stellenbosch road landing drama developed engine problems midair, Civil Aviation Authority finds

The light aircraft that landed in the middle of a road near Stellenbosch in the Western Cape recently developed engine problems during pilot training.

This was revealed in the SA Civil Aviation Authority’s preliminary report into the June 1 emergency landing released on Friday. The plane took off from Cape Town International Airport headed for the Stellenbosch aerodrome.

It developed engine problems midair and landed on the R44 road. The aircraft was destroyed in the accident, and both the flight instructor and student pilot were injured. According to the report, a preflight inspection was conducted on the aircraft and no anomalies were found. But the “engine spluttered” after the student practised landing.