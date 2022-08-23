Independent schools welcome 5% rate increase
Institutions were being re-categorised as 'businesses'
By Bafana Nzimande and Amanda Maliba - 23 August 2022 - 07:11
The National Alliance of Independent Schools Association (Naisa) has welcomed the announced 5% rate increase for schools by the City of Johannesburg.
During a press briefing yesterday, Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse said the one-year solution comes after lengthy negotiations with the national department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (CoGTA) to allow schools to remain under the education category after being re-categorised as businesses from public benefit organisations...
Independent schools welcome 5% rate increase
Institutions were being re-categorised as 'businesses'
The National Alliance of Independent Schools Association (Naisa) has welcomed the announced 5% rate increase for schools by the City of Johannesburg.
During a press briefing yesterday, Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse said the one-year solution comes after lengthy negotiations with the national department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (CoGTA) to allow schools to remain under the education category after being re-categorised as businesses from public benefit organisations...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos