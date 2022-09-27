Joburg streets to be renamed after Tutu, other activists
Public given 28 days to make submissions on proposed plan
27 September 2022 - 10:10
The City of Joburg has called on residents and interested or affected parties to make submissions on the city’s proposal to rename four streets in the Joburg CBD to honour the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and three other human rights activists.
On Monday, the city opened submissions for the public on its proposal to rename four streets around St Mary's Cathedral in the CBD to honour the late bishop for his lifelong championing of human rights...
