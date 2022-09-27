×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Joburg streets to be renamed after Tutu, other activists

Public given 28 days to make submissions on proposed plan

27 September 2022 - 10:10
Mpho Koka Journalist

The City of Joburg has called on residents and interested or affected parties to make submissions on the city’s proposal to rename four streets in the Joburg CBD to honour the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and three other human rights activists.

On Monday, the city opened submissions for the public on its proposal to rename four streets around St Mary's Cathedral in the CBD to honour the late bishop for his lifelong championing of human rights...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

The Impaq Online School, Grade 4 – 12
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...