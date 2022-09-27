×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
SebenzaLIVE

Entrepreneur wowed by demand for her fruit juices

Funding from state agencies set up Ndabula's food processing factory

27 September 2022 - 10:05
Mpho Koka Journalist
Thobeka Ndabula posing with carton boxes of her Zazi’s Juice
Thobeka Ndabula posing with carton boxes of her Zazi’s Juice
Image: Supplied

Hundreds of people queued up at Thobeka Ndabula’s stall to get a taste of her home-made juice at the weekend.

Ndabula sold over 1,000 bottles of her Zazi’s Juice on Saturday at the DStv Delicious Festival event in Johannesburg. 

Ndabula, 48, from Chiawelo, Soweto, founded Zazi’s Juice in March 2020 and Saturday was the biggest highlight of her brand.

“I was invited by Proudly South African to come and sell. The support has been amazing. This was my first time selling at such an event. We were sold out on Saturday. I am extremely happy. They (customers) love Zazi’s juice. They said they cannot wait for the juice to be available in stores. I am going to invest this money in the business,’’ said Ndabula.

Producing the juices with a team of six employees from her own factory in Modderfontein on the East Rand, Ndabula said the juice comes in seven flavours namely fruit medley, cranberry, orange, mixed berries, mango, apple and fruit cocktail.

She said a group of farmers in Limpopo provide her with ingredients to make the juices which come in plastic bottles and cartons of different sizes — 300ml, 1.5-litre and 5-litre and 500ml cartons. 

Ndabula said her journey as a businesswoman began in 2002 when she established her own media company called Zazi’s Productions. Through this platform, she did freelance work as a photographer, documentary producer and publisher.

The entrepreneur said it was through her entrepreneurship work that she decided to venture into the food space.

“While I was using my company to promote entrepreneurship in the schools and in the township, I met a lady who was making dairy products. She encouraged me to go into agriculture. In 2020, I started trying out different juice mixtures in my sister’s kitchen in Tembisa,’’ said Ndabula.

Ndabula said she could not operate in 2020 due to the Covid lockdown.

“It was tough. I was thinking my business was going to boom when I started. I waited for the [Covid] restrictions to be loosened before I could operate. In 2021, I started supplying my juices at churches, parties and weddings,’’ she said.

Ndabula said the growth of her business was given a financial boost this year by the Gauteng department of agriculture and rural development, and agencies of the department of small business development.

“The department helped me with a graphic designer to promote my business. Sefa (Small Enterprise Finance Agency) gave me R350,000 that I used to buy equipment for my business. Seda (Small Enterprise Development Agency) provided me with banners and a gazebo. I thank them,” said Ndabula. 

She said she used the funds from Sefa to buy an industrial food dehydrator, blender, oven and mixers. 

Her factory also produces chocolates, biltong and dried fruit.

“I am enjoying my journey. What really inspired me to venture into this food business is that I am ambitious. If a stranger asks me what I do for a living I would say I am a community builder. I really want to create generational wealth through this business and show people who own small businesses that it is possible to make your business a success,” said Ndabula. 

kokam@sowetan.co.za

Chemical engineer turned farmer turns food waste into compost

Thandiwe Mchunu is tapping into her background as a chemical engineer to turn food waste into compost for her emerging farm.
SebenzaLIVE
1 month ago

Organic farming pays dividends and empowers women

Dr Ethel Zulu is a remarkable small farmer on the rise.
SebenzaLIVE
1 month ago

Thabisile's halaal approved recipe for success

Thabisile Danisa of KwaNdengezi, near Pinetown, in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) is the owner of Incasa Foods, which she started in 2015.
SebenzaLIVE
8 months ago

Pig farmer picking up the pieces after pandemic

A resilient pig farmer from Nkangala township in  in Tshwane is picking up the pieces after her business was hit hard by the covid-19 lockdown.
SebenzaLIVE
1 year ago

Mpendulo ‘nuts’ about food processing

Miante Manufacturing is a nut processing business, operating out of the Bakery & Food Technology Incubator (BICSA) in Pretoria.
SebenzaLIVE
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

The Impaq Online School, Grade 4 – 12
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...