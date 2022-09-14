A pupil at a school in Alexandra allegedly stabbed the deputy-principal with a pair of scissors, and the Gauteng education department says it has sent a support team to the facility.
Spokesperson Steve Mabona said the Grade 11 pupil at the Realogile High School in Alexandra had bunked classes and was given a letter for his parents to attend a meeting.
“The said learner was called in the office and subsequently became aggressive, stormed out of the office and later returned with two scissors, he allegedly started chasing or assaulting both the principal and the deputy principal.
“Subsequently, the deputy principal ran to his office and while he was closing the security gate, the learner allegedly stabbed his hands. The teacher went to a local medical facility for medical attention,” Mabona said.
The incident happened on Wednesday, and the department has asked pupils to refrain from violent behaviour.
“We urge all our learners to refrain from acts of misconduct in schools. Learner ill-discipline will not be tolerated in our schools,” Mabona said.
dlaminip@sowetan.co.za
Pupil 'attacks principal, stabs the deputy with scissors'
Alex learner allegedly became violent when action was being taken for bunking school
Image: Pixabay/WikimediaImages
